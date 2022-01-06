President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are addressing the nation from Statuary Hall in the Capitol Rotunda, one year after the violent and deadly attack on the nation’s capital.

The attacks on the Capitol Building on January 6th of 2021 have become a political flashpoint over the past year after supporters of President Donald Trump tried to interrupt the certification of the Electoral College after the 45th president baselessly insisted that he only lost reelection due to a rigged or stolen election.

Watch above via NewsNow.

