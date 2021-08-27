Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 insurrection, was asked for his reaction to being accused of “murder” by former President and insurrection inciter Donald Trump.

During an exclusive interview on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, anchor Lester Holt asked about Trump’s comments accusing the then-unidentified officer of “murdering” Babbitt.

“Former President Trump has talked about you and this incident. He says she was murdered. What does it feel like to hear that from a former president?” Holt asked.

“Well it’s disheartening,” Byrd said, but then added “If he was in the room or anywhere and I’m responsible for him, I was prepared to do the same thing for him and his family.”

“Would you have his back today if you were so assigned?” Holt asked.

“I sure would, because it’s my job,” Byrd responded, without hesitation.

“As I said, your name has been on the internet for some time in an unofficial way. Lotta rumors, lotta accusations, one of which is that you had some sort of political motive. You were a political operative,” Holt said, as Byrd objected “No.”

“I do my job for Republican, for Democrat, for white, for Black, red, blue, green,” Byrd said.

Watch above via NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com