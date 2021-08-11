Trump Issues Ominous Statement on the Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt: ‘We Know Who He Is’

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement Wednesday saying Ashli Babbitt was “murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun,” and even suggesting he knows who shot her.

Babbitt was one of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6th, and was fatally shot by an officer. The Justice Department said she was shot when she “attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out,” as the mob was making its way inside.

Trump has repeatedly brought up Babbitt’s death in recent months, asking who shot her and saying there was “no reason” for it.

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar said that Babbitt was “executed” by an officer “lying in wait.”

One Republican senator, Kevin Cramer, pushed back on such comments during a radio show, telling one caller, “The person that shot her is a police officer shooting a criminal not complying with officers telling her, ‘Stop. Don’t come through that window. We have guns drawn. Don’t do it.'”

On Wednesday, Trump continued to raise questions about Babbitt’s death after speaking with her mother and husband.

He said Babbitt was “who was murdered at the hands of someone who should never have pulled the trigger of his gun,” and then added, “We know who he is.”

“We know who he is.” Former President Trump continues to target the police officer who shot and killed a rioter. pic.twitter.com/J18gaeTaYw — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 11, 2021

“If that happened to the ‘other side,’ there would be riots all over America and yet, there are far more people represented by Ashli, who truly loved America, than there are on the other side,” Trump continued.

The former president engaged in wild speculation recently that Babbitt was shot by a security for a top Democrat. A law enforcement official told NBC News that was false.

