WATCH: CNN and Young Turks Interviews with Trump Supporters Become Evidence at Impeachment Trial

Democratic House impeachment manager Joaquin Castro introduced CNN and The Young Turks clips as evidence in the second impeachment trial of ex-President Donald Trump to demonstrate the degree to which Trump supporters believed false claims of a rigged election.

During the 2020 presidential election, interviews with Trump supporters became a red-hot subgenre of viral videos, as reporters like Jim Acosta and Donie O’Sullivan from CNN or The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper or The Young Turks‘ field reporters would quiz Trump fans about a variety of topics — the election, Covid masks, QAnon — and come away with jaw-dropping responses.

On day two of Trump’s impeachment trial for inciting the Capitol insurrection, several of those clips became evidence, as Rep. Castro took the Senate through Trump’s months of false claims that the only way he could lose would be through fraud, then said “His supporters got the message as well. They firmly believed that if he lost, it was because the election was rigged.”

The Senate was then shown three such clips, in which one woman is asked, “Will you accept the result if Joe Biden wins?” and replies “No,” and explains, “Because it’s lies and deceit and corruption.”

Another woman is asked, “Do you think that if we get through election night or the following days and Biden winds up somehow becoming the winner, do you think it’s rigged?” and she answers, “Oh yes. Very much so.”

And in another, a man is asked, “If it shows up as Joe Biden wins, in your opinion would that be the only way that Trump could lose would, it would be a rigged election? Is that the only way you think Joe Biden can win?”

“Absolutely. I agree with that,” the man says. “Because there’s no way in the heck our president is going to lose. But yes it would be a rigged election, that there was some type of cheating went on, what have you. And I firmly believe that.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]