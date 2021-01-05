Trump Supporters Refuse to Accept Biden Presidency in Gobsmacking CNN Report: ‘Could Be a Civil War, You Never Know’

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan interviewed a number of Trump supporters in advance of Monday night’s rally for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and just as he did in the weeks before the November 3rd general election, found an enormous disconnect between Trump’s hardcore MAGA base, and conventional wisdom outside those circles.

O’Sullivan introduced the segment by saying “President Trump is using tonight’s rally in Georgia to spread more of his election lies and conspiracy theories faster than officials can debunk them. We caught up with some trump supporters ahead of tonight’s rally, and they’re buying everything the president is selling.”

What followed was a montage of interview moments in which O’Sullivan plainly asked his subjects — a number of loyal supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump — ” Will you accept Joe Biden as president?” and “Are Trump supporters just sore losers?”

“Trump is saying the election was stolen from him here in Georgia and doesn’t trust the Republican officials here,” O’Sullivan noted to one woman. “Does that cause a problem for this week’s Senate election?”

“Yes, I think it has,” she replied. “People have been demoralized and have actually told me they don’t want to vote because they feel like their vote isn’t going to count.” When asked what she says to her demoralized constituents, she replied “I say, if the Democrats will steal the election, we’re not going to — we’re going to do the right thing, and we’re going to vote.”

The final interview featured averred that President-elect Joe Biden will “never be my president,” to which O’Sullivan pressed “But you accept he’s going to be inaugurated?” He did not.

When asked out that might change, the subject replied “There could be a civil war, you never know. Show us the voting machines, show us the ballots. Show us this was a fair election, or we’ll never accept a vote again, ever.”

O’Sullivan asked his subject if he really wanted a civic war, to which he replied no. So, at least we have that going for us.

The roughly two-minute package aired first on Don Lemon Tonight, then re-aired during dayside coverage on Tuesday as well.

Watch above via CNN.

