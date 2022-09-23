WATCH: CNN’s Chris Wallace Asks Breyer About Ginni Thomas Activism and Clarence Thomas ‘Siding With Trump’ In Jan. 6 Case

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer about Justice Clarence Thomas, and his decision to “side with President Trump” in one case in light of wife Ginni Thomas‘s activism in attempting “to overturn the 2020 election.”

Justice Thomas has faced criticism for casting the lone vote to hide text messages and other documents from the Jan. 6 committee. It was later revealed that Mrs. Thomas exchanged text messages with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows prior to the events of Jan. 6. and has admitted she attended the rally.

Wallace’s formerly CNN+ series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, debuted on HBO Max this week, and the first episode features an in-depth interview with Justice Breyer. Mr. Wallace asked Justice Breyer if the Thomas/Jan. 6 episode is “harmful to the standing” of the Supreme Court:

WALLACE: It turns out that Justice Thomas’s wife, Ginni Thomas, was a very active participant, both at the White House and in several states in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Do you think that that’s harmful to the standing of the court, especially when Justice Thomas was the only justice to vote to side with President Trump, on the issue of whether he had to turn over papers to the House January 6 committee. BREYER: I don’t go through that in that I strongly believe that women who are wise, including wives of Supreme Court justices, have to make the decisions about how to lead their lives, careers, what kind of career, etc, for themselves. So on this sort of issue, I understand where you’re going, but I’m not going there. Ginni has to look at what she thinks for her. But I don’t want suddenly to go back on the principle that the women in our world today are treated exactly as independent persons when they are looking for jobs or how to spend their lives. And that is something that over a long period of time, you know, as well as I do, that that is a big plus. And all I’m asking is people who do think about these things think about that, too. WALLACE: May I hasten to… BREYER: I’m not saying good. I’m not saying bad. I’m not going to criticize Ginni Thomas whom I like. I’m not going to criticize Clarence whom I like. And there we are.

Watch above via HBO Max and CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com