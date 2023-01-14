CNN’s Chris Wallace Flat-Out Says ‘Joe Biden Absolutely Should Not Come Out At This Point’ And Talk About Classified Docs

CNN’s Chris Wallace said President Joe Biden “absolutely should not come out at this point” about the classified documents case, despite clamoring from the press for him to do so.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Wallace joined co-anchors Poppy Harlow, Don Lemon, and Kaitlan Collins to discuss the classified documents case.

When Lemon asked about the White House’s handling of the issue, in particular the barrage of unanswered questions that Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been fielding, Wallace said it was “unfair” but that’s the job, and that Biden should not face questions from the press right now:

LEMON: Chris, before we move on, and you know we’ve got to go quickly because, right, because we have a time issue and we’ve got other news to get to. But how do you think — what do you think of the handling, how the Biden administration is handling this and Karine Jean-Pierre? And earlier, someone, who was on who said that they thought it was unfair by putting Karine Jean-Pierre out there. COLLINS: Michael Smerconish. DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: — this in Karine Jean-Pierre. And you know, earlier who was someone — who was on has said that they thought it was unfair by putting Karine Jean-Pierre out (INAUDIBLE) — KAITLAN COLLINS, CNN ANCHOR: Michael Smerconish. LEMON: As Michael Smerconish was on. My memory, poof. COLLINS: I got you. LEMON: Yes, they thought it was — thank you very much. They thought it was unfair to put her out there. The President should be out front on this. What do you think? CHRIS WALLACE, CNN ANCHOR: Oh, I — look, I — they pay press secretaries to do this kind of thing. It is unfair in the sense, that there was a lot of stuff she couldn’t say and shouldn’t say. But Joe Biden absolutely should not come out at this point. Among other things, as we say, yesterday, they found another document. You know, they don’t know what they don’t know, at this point. I’m sure they’re searching every place that Joe Biden was since he left the vice presidency. Before you put the President of the United States out there, who is the target of this investigation, you got to be pretty sure you know all the facts.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com