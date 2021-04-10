WATCH: Daily Show’s Brutal Montage of Tucker Carlson Clips Captioned with Racist Mass Murderer Manifestos

On the heels of the Anti-Defamation League’s call for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson, The Daily Show has released a brutal montage of Carlson clips captioned with similar quotes from white supremacist mass shooters.

On Friday, the ADL sent a letter to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott calling on the network to fire Tucker Carlson over a segment in which he embraced “replacement theory,” which ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt described as “a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites, It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go.”

Carlson disclaimed that notion in his segment by going on to add “White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question.”

The Daily Show illustrated Mr. Greenblatt’s premise by releasing a brief but brutal montage that captioned several clips of Carlso with highlighted excerpts from the manifestos of the Christchurch and El Paso terrorist mass murderers.

The video opens with the text “In 2019, two white supremacist mass shooters left eerily similar manifestos justifying their crimes. Now, there’s a new copycat… ”

The video was posted to Twitter with the caption “We need to talk about plagiarism at Fox News,” where it prompted strong reactions from media figures and other verified users, including a few from Fox News rival MSNBC and one from a Mediaite columnist.

