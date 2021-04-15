WATCH: Emotional Mom of Trans Son Goes Viral for Tearful Plea to Texas Legislators Not to Pass Anti-Trans Bill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amber Briggle, the mother of a transgender boy, testified before Texas lawmakers this week, speaking out against a bill that would criminalize parents who provide gender-affirming healthcare procedures to their children.

The bill would work to label parents supporting their transgender children as abusers, as it would redefine child abuse to include the provision of gender-affirming care, such as puberty suppressant drugs, surgical or medical procedures, and hormone replacement therapy.

The legislation would criminalize any parent helping their transgender child gain access to that form of healthcare — if the child is under 18-years-old — and would make that form of aid a felony.

“I’m terrified to be here today,” an emotional Briggle told the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs at a hearing this week. “I’m afraid that by speaking here today that my words will be used against me should S.B. 1646 or S.B. 1311 pass, and my sweet son whom I love more than life itself will be taken from me.”

Briggle also clarified that surgery is not even performed on minors, although Republicans often cite surgery as a reason to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

“When my son was four years old, he asked me if scientists could turn him into a boy,” Briggle said, admitting that she “didn’t understand then that he was trans”.“I only knew that he wasn’t like most girls his age and that something inside him was hurting,” Briggle said. “Like many of you, I thought he was asking for surgery, and I freaked out.” Briggle revealed that her son is now 13-years-old and “the most popular boy in the seventh grade.” Her son is an active and loved member of multiple communities, which was made possible because he “has parents who affirm him and provide him with the support he needs.”

“Taking that support away from him, or worse, taking him away from his family because we broke the law to provide that support – will have devastating and heartbreaking consequences,” she said, holding back her tears.

“If this bill becomes law, that, senators, is child abuse, and I promise I will call every single one of you every time a transgender child dies from suicide to remind you that their lives could have been saved, but you chose not to.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

