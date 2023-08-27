WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis Booed At Prayer Vigil For Victims Of Jacksonville Shooting

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was booed at Sunday at a prayer vigil for the victims of the Jacksonville Dollar General mass shooting when he stood up to speak.

Over the weekend, a White man killed three Black people at a Dollar General Store in Jacksonville, Florida in a racially motivated attack, according to law enforcement. The shooter used a high-powered rifle decorated with swastikas’ and a handgun.

The shooter also reportedly left several racial manifestos ranting about his hatred for black people. Political leaders including President Joe Biden have offered their prayers to the victims and denounced White supremacy.

DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, traveled to a prayer vigil on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims and their families. As governor, he has pushed back against gun control and derided “wokeness.”

When DeSantis took the stage, the crowd began to loudly boo and jeer the governor, making it difficult to hear his remarks.

The moment was caught on camera from multiple people in the crowd, as well as by the press, such as reporter Aleesia Hatcher of News4Jax.

Governor DeSantis gets booed by the community as he speaks pic.twitter.com/jmCRCSrWPq — Aleesia Hatcher (@AHatcherNews) August 27, 2023

Many in the crowd demanded DeSantis leave and some levied blame at him for the increase in gun violence.

However, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, who delivered remarks before DeSantis took the stage, stepped to ask the crowd to quiet down and listen.

“It ain’t about parties today,” she told the audience. “A bullet don’t know a party.”

DeSantis vowed that he would begin providing financial support for additional security at Edward Waters University, an HBCU school close to where the shooting occurred, and denounced the gunman as a “major league scumbag.”

