WATCH: Jean-Pierre Lashes Out At Fox News ‘Lies’ After False Suggestion Biden Laughed At Mom Whose Son’s Died

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at Fox News when asked about the false suggestion President Joe Biden laughed at a mother whose sons died of fentanyl overdoses.

On Thursday, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner interviewed Rebecca Kiessling, who testified before Congress about the tragic loss of her two sons to overdoses. During that interview, Kiessling and Faulkner slammed Biden over the suggestion he laughed at Kiessling’s pain during a recent speech, when in fact he was mocking Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for falsely blaming those deaths on him.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre was asked about the exchange, and lashed out at Greene and Fox News for “lying” about the president:

Q And can I ask about a moment in the President’s speech last night in Baltimore? He was talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene, and he mentioned a mother that had lost two of her sons to fentanyl. He said, “The interesting thing is that the fentanyl they took came during the last administration.” And then he seems to laugh.

The mother is demanding an apology. And I’m wondering if he regretted how that came out.

MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, you know, I want to be very careful here because this involves a mom, as you just stated, who lost two sons. And when it comes to this President, I believe the American people knows who he is fundamentally, because he’s been around for some time, and they have watched him go through grief, they have watched him deal with really personal loss.

And so, this is a President that understands that. He expressed sympathy for her last night. And his heart goes out to any person — any person who has to go through that type of trauma, that type of hurt.

I will say, his words are being mischaracterized by someone who is regularly discredited for things that she says that are, really, conspiracy theories. And those lies are being parroted by a certain network. And — and, you know — and, you know, I’ll just leave it there.

I’ll say one more thing — is that conservative parents on fentanyl — of fentanyl victims have been very clear. They have blasted the congresswoman for these dishonest kinds of statements and kinds of attacks.

But again, our hearts go out to anyone who loses — who loses a person that they love.

And this is something that you’ve heard from this President over and over again when — when that has occurred and has been presented to him.