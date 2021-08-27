WATCH: Jen Psaki Scolds Senators Calling for Biden Resignation After Kabul Attacks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki scolded U.S. senators who called for President Joe Biden’s resignation within hours of the terrorist attacks in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers.

At Thursday evening’s daily briefing, which took place after the president spoke about the attacks and took questions from reporters, The Hill‘s Alex Gangitano noted to Psaki that “two Republican senators so far have called on the President to resign over the attacks in Afghanistan today,” and asked “What’s the White House’s response to that?”

Ms. Psaki noted the solemnity of the day, and scolded the senators for politicizing it:

I would say, first, this is a day where U.S. servicemembers — 12 of them — lost their lives at the hands of terrorists. It’s not a day for politics, and we would expect that any American, whether they’re elected or not, would stand with us in our commitment to going after and fighting and killing those terrorists wherever they live, and to honoring the memory of servicemembers. And that’s what this day is for.

Gangitano was referring to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

Hawley said in a statement that “It is now painfully clear he has neither the will nor the capacity to lead. He must resign.”

Blackburn tweeted, within hours of the attacks, that “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office.”

Watch above via The White House.

