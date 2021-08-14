WATCH: Jen Psaki Talks #PsakiBombs and the ‘Dangers’ of Her Fandom Exclusively with Mediaite

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki talked about the #PsakiBomb phenomenon and the criticism of its fandom, and answered questions submitted via Twitter in an exclusive interview with Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher.

Ms. Psaki sat down for a lengthy Zoom interview Friday afternoon, and in part two, I asked her about the attention she’s been getting for her briefing room style and eponymous metaphorical ordnance.

I began by asking her if she’s aware of the phenomenon, which The Washingtonian began tracking early in Psaki’s tenure, and attributed to the Psaki Pstans at Meidas Touch.

“Yes, my friends and family have definitely made me aware and poked fun at me in a good-spirited way,” Psaki replied with a laugh.

“And so can you explain to me what, in your view, a #PsakiBomb is? Because I’ve heard other people say, ‘Oh, well, when she doesn’t like a question and she’s a jerk to somebody,’ but how would you describe it?” I asked.

“I didn’t obviously invent the term, so people will have to define it better than me, but I hope what it means is like not allowing for misinformation or propaganda to be spewed, and swatting it down,” she replied.

She was also surprised to learn that there is #Psakibomb merch (Meidas Touch has a whole store), and said it sounded like the sort of thing her sisters would have a field day mocking her over.

And I asked about criticism of it, ironically avoiding a #PsakiBomb myself by naming the critics. CNN’s Brian Stelter said he didn’t know if the cheerleading of the bombs was “good for the country,” and The Washingtonian even called it “dangerous.”

“What do you think about all that?” I asked.

I mean, look, I think what I go in there every day trying to do is what I think the president asked me to do, and wants us all to do, which is to use the briefing room and the forum of communicating from the White House as a as a mechanism for sharing information, not treating the American people like they just need, you know, tweets. Right? Treating the American people with the intelligence and the content and the information they deserve. And also, at the same time, not being tolerant of misinformation or misleading information, because the public deserves better. So I don’t, I hope people don’t see it that way. I don’t know. I didn’t I didn’t make up the term. It’s, in a lot of ways, hugely flattering, I guess. But all I think about is, like, what we’re trying to do in there every day, and what we’re trying to do behind the scenes too, which is just communicate our objectives and the president’s agenda to the public.

I also told Psaki that I put out a Twitter solicitation for questions ahead of the interview, and got a lot of responses from folks who obviously don’t consider Psaki Pfandom “dangerous” — and none from detractors.

Psaki spent several minutes reponding to questions that ranged from the unabashed — “Why are you so awesome?” — to the provocative — “What would Jen Psaki’s anger translator say?” — to the substantive — “\I’m dying to know how that binder of knowledge is assembled, managed and organized.”

Here’s a sampling of the tweets I presented to her. You can watch her responses above.

Did Jen Psaki learn how to #PsakiBomb — or was she born this way? https://t.co/rLRL9bjgE0 — Adam Rifkin is fully vaccinated. 🐼 (@ifindkarma) August 10, 2021

1. Has she any idea how LOVED and appreciated she is? Because she is so loved and appreciated by so many people. 2. Does she need a moment to herself after a briefing? 3. What would Jen Psaki’s anger translator say? — Vivien Tran (@stormy_seas) August 11, 2021

1. I maintain I want Jen swag. They should sell it in the WH swag store. 2. Would love to see a rotating press briefing with only local reporters around the nation. Maybe also a high school/college one. To get better questions than DC. (present company excluded) — Lady Danbury’s eyebrows (@KimShoeCrzy) August 10, 2021

Dying to know how that Binder of Knowledge is assembled, managed, and organized! — Democrats in Array (@BernieVetting) August 10, 2021

How does she keep from just SLAPPING Steve Doocey?? pic.twitter.com/itOjQRV4X8 — ⚜️💅🏽🗣️ GOODBYE SOMEBODY 🗣️💅🏽⚜️ (@MzSailiante) August 12, 2021

Question 1: Why are you so awesome?

Question 2: 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — The Full Force and Weight of Corporatists✂️🥀🐝 🌊 (@SeriousSam26) August 10, 2021

Also tell her to showcase her go to dance move! Susan Rice said there’s no better person to have on her side on the dance floor. — Psaki Psimp (@psakipsimp) August 10, 2021

And for my own culinary edification, I asked Psaki what meal she’d cook if she were dropped into an episode of Top Chef.

Watch part two of our interview above.

