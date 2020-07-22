Former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama teased an upcoming streaming special with a preview in which they riff on President Donald Trump’s sense of responsibility, or lack thereof, for the duties of his office.

Obama and Biden are getting the band back together this week for what the campaign calls “a wide-ranging conversation about the biggest challenges facing Americans across the country, including how Vice President Biden will get the COVID-19 pandemic under control and our economy back on track as president.”

The former veep teased the event by posting a video preview Wednesday morning in which the pair go in on Trump, without mentioning his name.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying ‘it’s not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.’ Literally. Literally,” Biden says, over cinematic footage of their limos arriving for the shoot.

“Those words didn’t come out of our mouths when we were in office,” says the familiar voice of the 44th president, over dramatic footage of Obama emerging from a black SUV in a black mask.

“No. I don’t understand his inability to get a sense of what people are going through,” says Vice President Biden, over a shot of the duo walking down a hallway for their meeting. “He can’t relate in any way.”

“Well, and one of the things I have always known about you Joe, it’s the reason I wanted you to be my vice president, and the reason why you were so effective,” Obama says, adding “it all starts with being able to relate.”

Biden posted the video preview with the brief but resonant (for supporter) message “44 + 46,” and “7.23.20.”

In a press release, the campaign described the full event, and the contrast with Trump appears to be a main theme:

In a socially distant conversation, the former president and vice president drew a sharp contrast between how the Obama-Biden Administration confronted national crises and created millions of jobs to pull our country out of a recession, in contrast with Donald Trump’s historic failure to respond to the public health and economic crisis impacting every single American family. Vice President Biden and President Obama also discussed how the nation is grappling with systemic racism – and the current opportunity to make lasting change rooting out these historic inequities.

The conversation will stream sometime on Thursday, July 23.

This is a continuation of a thus-far successful effort to capitalize on Obama-era enthusiasm. Last month, President Obama participated in a blockbuster fundraiser with Biden that raised $11 million, and next week, they’re doing it again.

According to an invitation posted online, Biden and Obama will host a virtual event on July 28, with tickets starting at $250 and topping out at a cool quarter-mil.

New — @BarackObama is hosting another fundraiser later this month for @JoeBiden, per invite. Tickets range from $250 to $250,000. pic.twitter.com/NiudbC98xu — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) July 22, 2020

Watch the preview above via Biden for President.

