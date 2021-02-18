WATCH: Joe Biden Calling Out ‘Rush Limbaugh Malarkey’ on Senate Floor in Old 90s Clips

President Joe Biden has declined to comment publicly on the death of right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, but if you go back a ways, you can find Biden calling out the host’s “malarkey” on the Senate floor — in the 1990s.

News of Limbaugh’s death broke on Wednesday to lamentations from the right and a variety of reactions elsewhere, but when White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked for President Biden’s thoughts on the matter, she would only relay condolences for the family.

“Certainly his condolences go out to the family and friends of Rush Limbaugh…I don’t know that I anticipate a statement from the president, but I can certainly pass on his condolences, and expression of support for the family,” Psaki said.

Psaki was correct, no statement was issued.

But Biden did reference Limbaugh repeatedly as a United States senator, using him as an exemplar of toxic politics as the broadcaster’s popularity was reaching a zenith in the mid-90s.

While debating an amendment during the Feb. 15, 1994 Senate session, then-Senator Biden surmised that the 5th Amendment would never have passed in the then-current political environment.

“Especially with the public the way they are today, ready to listen to all the Rush Limbaugh malarkey and all that right-wing garbage,” Biden said, and went on to add “What do you think would happen if the Bill of Rights if we put them up to a vote today? What do you think the Rush Limbaughs of the world would do with the Bill of Rights? Do you think they would sustain them? Thank God there were people like Madison, thank God there are people like the founding fathers who debated these things called the Bill of Rights.”

And in 1995, Biden ripped Limbaugh while lauding the Greatest Generation’s heroism at Iwo Jima, saying “But I mean it sincerely, the best thing that can happen in this sick political atmosphere we find ourselves in, is for more people to understand, whether it’s the Rush Limbaughs of the world or the left-wing version of Rush Limbaugh on the air who makes everything personal about what people do, what you said, there’s so much more that we agree on in this chamber than we disagree on.”

In a very Biden-esque moment that highlights his friendship with then-Senator John McCain, the pair cracked wise about each other during a 2004 committee meeting on Passenger and Freight Rail Security.

Addressing the two Delaware senators, McCain said “We usually take the oldest and the ugliest first Senator Biden, so we’ll take you.”

To laughter, Bide replied “I appreciate that, thank you very much Mr. Chairman. I promise that I will not say anything nice about you today to have Rush Limbaugh get all excited again.”

He also managed to work in another “malarkey.”

More recently, Biden was asked about Limbaugh’s Medal of Freedom during a CNN town hall last February. The then-candidate ostentatiously crossed himself, then expressed a mixture of compassion for Limbaugh’s illness and condemnation of the man.

Look, Rush Limbaugh will spend his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people, talking about how — talking about blacks in ways, African-Americans in ways that — anyway, I do feel badly — and I mean this sincerely — that he’s suffering from a terminal illness. So he has my empathy and sympathy, no matter what his background is. But the idea that he is a — State of the Union receives a — a medal that is of the highest honor that can be given to a civilian, I find, quite frankly, driven more by trying to maintain your right-wing political credentials than it is anything else. I mean, if you read some of the things that Rush has said about people, their backgrounds, their ethnicity, how he speaks to them, I don’t think he speaks — I don’t think he understands the American code of decency and honor.

Limbaugh passed away due to lung cancer.

