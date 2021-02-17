Jen Psaki Delivers Biden’s Condolences Following the Death of Rush Limbaugh

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was uncertain when asked if the administration will make an official statement on the death of Rush Limbaugh — but relayed President Joe Biden’s condolences following the radio titan’s passing.

The conservative host died on Wednesday after a year since he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. News of his death broke shortly before Psaki commenced her daily briefing, at which she was asked if President Joe Biden would have a reaction to Limbaugh’s passing.

Addressing the timeliness of the development, Psaki said, “I’m not sure if we’ll release a statement from the president.”

“He has spoken to Rush Limbaugh’s sickness and illness at the time,” Psaki continued. “Certainly his condolences go out to the family and friends of Rush Limbaugh…I don’t know that I anticipate a statement from the president, but I can certainly pass on his condolences, and expression of support for the family.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]