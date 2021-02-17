Conservatives are mourning the death of Rush Limbaugh following the news that the noted right-wing radio host has passed away at the age of 70.

Just over a year ago, Limbaugh announced on his show that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. His wife Kathryn confirmed his death on Wednesday after nearly two weeks of his absence from the airwaves.

As a longtime syndicated broadcaster and a forceful personality in political discourse, Limbaugh held significant media influence as a champion for conservatives and a nemesis for progressives. Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, and he was a prominent booster for the political movement of the former president.

Fox News marked Limbaugh’s passing with a memorial package, followed by Harris Faulkner praising him as “the beginning of the non-acceptance of the cancel culture. He was really a believer in the First Amendment, over anything that might be canceled as long as it was true.” Mark Levin joined later, mourning Limbaugh as a “tremendous patriot” and “we lost a voice like no other.”

There was a similar outpouring of grief for Limbaugh on Twitter, where many conservatives offered their somber farewells.

No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021

Rest in Peace Rush. God bless his family. https://t.co/LD9nu7BFIL — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 17, 2021

I’m crushed. My family is crushed. Praying for Rush and his family and America. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 17, 2021

My heart is broken for the Limbaugh family and our country. America has lost a great champion of freedom. My prayers and condolences to the Limbaugh family including my good friend @DavidLimbaugh. Rest in peace Rush. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 17, 2021

RIP, Rush. Immensely talented. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2021

No broadcaster can hold a candle. Right, left, he paved the way. Thank you, Rush. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2021

Farewell to Rush Limbaugh. A giant of American broadcasting, a man who inspired millions, and infuriated millions (and then inspired some of those, too). He saw through the media lies to bring out the greatness of this country. He fought to the end like the American that he was. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 17, 2021

NO WORDS FOR THE SADNESS SO MANY ARE FEELING RIGHT NOW AT THE PASSING OF THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME #RushLimbaugh A TRUE AMERICAN 🇺🇸 PATRIOT! — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) February 17, 2021

Breaking my Twitter silence to send my condolences to the Limbaugh family.

Rush changed my life, along with the lives of millions of others. The world is going to be a different place without him. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 17, 2021

From Limbaugh’s producer James Golden (AKA Bo Snerdley).

God Bless you Rush.

I love you. Always and ever. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 17, 2021

UPDATE – 2:40 p.m. ET: Former President Donald Trump offered this official statement on Limbaugh’s passing after appearing on Fox News to join the lament:

