‘We Lost a Voice Like No Other’: Conservatives Mourn for Rush Limbaugh After His Death From Cancer

By Ken MeyerFeb 17th, 2021, 1:11 pm

Conservatives are mourning the death of Rush Limbaugh following the news that the noted right-wing radio host has passed away at the age of 70.

Just over a year ago, Limbaugh announced on his show that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. His wife Kathryn confirmed his death on Wednesday after nearly two weeks of his absence from the airwaves.

As a longtime syndicated broadcaster and a forceful personality in political discourse, Limbaugh held significant media influence as a champion for conservatives and a nemesis for progressives. Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump, and he was a prominent booster for the political movement of the former president.

Fox News marked Limbaugh’s passing with a memorial package, followed by Harris Faulkner praising him as “the beginning of the non-acceptance of the cancel culture. He was really a believer in the First Amendment, over anything that might be canceled as long as it was true.” Mark Levin joined later, mourning Limbaugh as a “tremendous patriot” and “we lost a voice like no other.”

There was a similar outpouring of grief for Limbaugh on Twitter, where many conservatives offered their somber farewells.

From Limbaugh’s producer James Golden (AKA Bo Snerdley).

UPDATE – 2:40 p.m. ET: Former President Donald Trump offered this official statement on Limbaugh’s passing after appearing on Fox News to join the lament:

