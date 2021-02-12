President Joe Biden made a rare public comment about the impeachment trial of ex-President Donald Trump, as the defense prepares to present its case.

President Biden and his staff have been very disciplined about not being drawn into commenting about the impeachment trial, but during an informal gaggle with reporters on Friday morning, one enterprising correspondent squeezed a little something out of the president.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked “Do you have any more thoughts on the impeachment, now that the impeachment managers have rested?”

“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden replied.

“And you’re not planning to speak with any of them about what they should do, how they should vote?” Diamond asked, to which Biden replied “No.”

“Do you think the former president should be convicted?” another reporter asked as Biden walked away, without replying.

Biden spent decades in the Senate, and on Thursday expressed hope that some of his former colleagues’ minds may have been changed by the powerful presentation of the Democratic impeachment managers.

Watch the video above via C-Span.

