Joe Biden Says ‘Minds May Have Been Changed’ By Harrowing New Impeachment Videos — During Meeting with Republican Senators

President Joe Biden expressed confidence that new and harrowing video evidence may have convinced some Republicans to convict in the impeachment trial of ex-President Donald Trump — a notion he floated while meeting with several of the GOP senators who will cast those votes.

On Thursday morning, Biden spoke briefly with reporters at a photo op for a bipartisan Oval Office meeting on infrastructure, during which he was asked about the new video evidence that was presented Wednesday at Trump’s trial.

“Mr. President, did you see the video yesterday on Capitol Hill, and what was your reaction to it?” NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker asked the President, then repeated the question at his request.

“What I’m focused on, my job, is to deal with the promises I made, and we all know we have to move on,” Biden said, adding “Today it’s about jobs and infrastructure.”

Biden and his spokespeople have been very disciplined about commenting on the impeachment trial, but the president chose to weigh in Thursday with GOP senators in the room.

“I, like other Americans, watched the news, I didn’t watch any of the hearing live because I was going straight through last night till a little after 9:00,” Biden said, adding that he “watched some this morning.”

“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think, my guess is some minds may have been changed,” he continued, adding “But I don’t know.”

“So you think conviction is possible?” Welker asked, then after Biden thanked reporters, asked again “You think conviction is possible, Mr. President?”

Biden did not respond.

According to The White House, attendees at the meeting were:

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (by phone)

(by phone) Senator Tom Carper (D-DE), Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee

(D-DE), Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee

(R-WV), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK), former Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, current Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee

(R-OK), former Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, current Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chair of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee

Watch above via ABC News.

