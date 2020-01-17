WATCH: Joe Biden Says He’d Consider Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro for VP or Cabinet

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would consider former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former Obama HUD Secretary Julián Castro as candidates for VP or cabinet positions.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Biden said he planned to campaign vigorously in the state of Texas and was asked whether he would consider two Lone Star favorite sons for positions in his cabinet, or on his presidential ticket.

“I would consider either or both of them,” Biden said and added “I’ve spoken to each of them. My plea to both of them is that they stay engaged. They are talented, talented people.”

He went on to say that “There are a number of Latinos that are, that have endorsed, our former Secretary of Interior [Ken Salazar], a whole lot of people who are, I can guarantee you that there’s going to be Latinos in my cabinet, I can guarantee there are going to be Latinos in my White House, and both of them are qualified.”

Salazar endorsed Biden in September.

Secretary Castro took what was seen by many as a nasty shot at Biden’s age during a debate in September, but Castro insisted he was making a policy argument, and nothing more. He has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Former Congressman O’Rourke has defended Biden on a number of occasions, including on questions about the former VP’s age and the attacks being leveled by President Donald Trump.

Castro and O’Rourke might have to settle for cabinet-level positions, though. Just a few days ago, Biden said he would consider Senator Kamala Harris as VP “or whatever she would be interested in,” and said she is “qualified to be president.”

Watch the clip above via The Dallas Morning News.

