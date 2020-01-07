Warren Gets Reality Check from The View‘s Sunny Hostin As She Touts Inroads With Black Voters: ‘You Have 11 Percent’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren got a reality check while touting her support among black voters during a segment on The View, as co-host Sunny Hostin interjected to tell Warren “You have 11 percent right now.”

Warren sat for a multiple segment interview on Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, and Hostin got to ask the final question.

“The Democratic party is supposed to be a very diverse party, but we’ve seen Cory Booker not making the debate stage, we’ve seen Kamala Harris withdraw, we’ve seen Julián Castro now withdrawing from the race, but endorsing you,” Hostin said, to cheers from the crowd for Castro.

“But what does that say about the Democratic Party, that now the frontrunners are really a non-diverse group?” Hostin asked.

“I think this is a real problem,” Warren said, then chalked it up to “the influence of money in this whole process.”

“Because you need the black female vote,” Hostin said.

“Absolutely,” Warren said, and co-host Joy Behar chimed in “Well, she’s half there.”

“Well this is why, for example, groups like Black Womxn For, who have endorsed me,” Warren began, referencing a group of 100 black women who endorsed Warren in November.

“You have 11 percent right now,” Hostin deadpanned, as Warren plowed through the interruption.

“… who are out building that coalition all across the country is just terrific,” Warren continued, and added “But think about it this way, Kamala, Kamala Harris, brought a really terrific voice to this debate, and the very day that Kamala said ‘I have to get out of this race because of money’ is the same day a billionaire bought his way onto the debate stage.”

“We cannot be a party, we cannot be a democracy in which the only way you get to be president of the United States is you’re either a billionaire or you suck up to billionaire,” Warren concluded.

Hostin’s aside is a reminder of the challenge that the current Democratic frontrunners face. Former Vice President Joe Biden has maintained a dominant lead with black voters — a crucial Democratic constituency — this entire race. In the most recent national poll to crosstab race, Biden drew 52 percent of black voters, and Warren was a distant second at 15 percent, with Bernie Sanders clocking in at ten percent and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at four.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

