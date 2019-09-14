WATCH: Joe Biden Tells Story of Facing Down Razor-Wielding Gang Leader Named ‘Corn Pop’

Michael Harriot of The Root has published a hilariously skeptical tweetstorm about Vice President Joe Biden‘s account of facing down a gang leader named Corn Pop, and as luck would have it, Biden has told the story at least once on video.

As Harriott notes, Biden told this story in his autobiography, and again in 2017, but neither time as hilariously as Harriot did on Twitter Saturday.

Now it has already been demonstrably proven that Biden will make stuff up. But any black person who hears this story will automatically give you the side-eye and says: “nigga please.” It begins when Biden was working as a lifeguard at a pool. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

So, that summer, Biden was the only white lifeguard at Prices Run swimming pool in Brown-Burton Winchester Park. He says he did it—y’all, I SWEAR this is true—”in hopes of learning more about the black community.” Yes, that’s an actual quote. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

Anyway, during Biden’s Negro Summer Safari Adventure, one day, all of the town gangsters came to the pool. Now I know what you’re thinking, but don’t stereotype. Gangbangers are NOT a monolith. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

Now if you’re black, I know this shit sounds like some white kid tried to make a gang fairy tale for a sixth-grade play because you and I know there ain’t no squad led by a nigga named Corn Pop going around terrorizing Delaware pools. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

Biden told him: “Esther Williams! Get off the board, man…” Then Biden kicked Corn Pop out of the pool.

(I know you’re thinking “Who TF is Esther Williams?” She was a famous swimmer in the 50s. But I admit, I thought he was talking about the lady who played Florida Evans, too) — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

They told Biden that Corn Pop carried a straight razor and was gonna be waiting for him when he got off work. Now you and I both know that, if this was true, Biden would’ve just called the cops to walk him to the car. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

When he went out to the car, Corn Pop was indeed waiting for him. But Biden went Clint Eastwood on Corn and told OG Pop from the Romans: “You might cut me, Corn Pop, but I’m going to wrap this chain around your head before you do.” Again, that is a direct quote. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

Now I don’t know how it works where you live, but in my hood, you don’t actually get a laminated street credential card from the neighborhood thug council but, then again, I’ve never been on the mean streets of Wilmington. — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

But this is not about Biden. This is a celebration of the life of a straight razor-carrying certified street thug who I’d bet my pinky toe never existed. But if you ask Biden, I bet he’d say Corn Pop has passed on. RIP my nigga Corn Pop.

This is how it sounds when thugs die — michaelharriot (@michaelharriot) September 14, 2019

Harriot’s skepticism notwithstanding, Biden is actually not alone in recalling the misadventures of Corn Pop and The Romans. At a dedication ceremony in 2017 for the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center in Wilmington, Delaware, former state NAACP President Richard “Mouse” Smith gave a firsthand account of the dustup.

Smith corroborated the first half of the story, noting that Biden used some “french language” when he told Corn Pop to get off the diving board, and that Mr. Pop did, indeed, threaten to “cut” Biden. He never got around to mentioning the confrontation in the parking lot, but did say that Biden “stood his ground.”

Smith and other contemporaries later corroborated other details of Biden’s story, such as the grudging respect that developed between Biden and The Romans.

Later at the same event, Biden told the story himself.

“Corn Pop was a bad dude, and he ran a bunch of bad boys,” Biden said, and recounted how “if you used pomade in your hair, you had to wear a bathing cap, and so he was up on the board, wouldn’t listen to me, I said ‘Hey Esther, you, off the board, I’ll come up and drag you off’.”

“Well he came off and he said ‘I’ll meet you outside’,” Biden said, adding that when he went out to his car, indeed “He was waiting there for me with three guys and straight razors. Not a joke.”

Biden then explained how a white pool mechanic named Bill Wright had cut him a 6-foot length of chain from the deep end of the pool prior to the confrontation at the car. He also described the steps for making razors rusty that were apparently popular at the time.

“And I looked at him, but I was smart then, I said first of all, I said when I tell you to get off the board you get off the board, and I’ll kick you out again, but I shouldn’t have called you Esther Williams, I apologize for that,” Biden said.

The apology mollified Corn Pop, who then closed his rusty razor and said “Okay.”

Watch the clip above, via Wilmington’s WITN22.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com