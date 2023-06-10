WATCH: Kamala Harris Cracks Up Crowd By Predicting ‘Donald Trump Is a Walking Indictment In a Red Tie’ At 2019 Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris drew laughter and applause when she made a prescient wisecrack about then-President Donald Trump at a 2019 town hall event in Iowa.

Trump himself broke the blockbuster news Thursday that he has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified documents under the Espionage Act, news that shook the political world.

On Friday, that indictment was unsealed, and the details of the whopping 37 counts rocked the news and political media, and sent Trump and his defenders into apoplectic rage.

Trump’s response to the news of the indictment included a video screed 7in which he wore a red necktie.

Perhaps coincidentally, that’s exactly the accessory then-Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris mentioned when she predicted Trump would inevitably be indicted.

At a town hall in Ankeny, Iowa — where ex-VP Mike Pence launched his 2024 presidential campaign this week — Harris dropped a psychic quip into her “Justice is on the ballot” chunk, telling the crowd “Donald Trump is a walking indictment in a red tie” and that he was guilty of “betrayal” and “selling people out”:

Justice is on the ballot when the children of our country are in a situation where over the next 12 years, if we do nothing, we put them in peril in terms of their ability to drink clean water or breathe clean air. Justice is on the ballot when our babies, elementary, middle, high school students have to fear going to school because they had a drill where they learned about how they need to hide in the closet or crouch in the corner if there’s a mass shooter roaming the hallways of their school. Justice is on the ballot when we have a crook in the White House who deserves to be impeached. (APPLAUSE). And, you know, I mean, I’ve been doing a lot of interviews recently and people are asking about it. Look, I mean, as far as I’m concerned, Donald Trump is a walking indictment in a red tie. (Laughs) (CHEERS AND LAUGHTER). So I’ve always been up for the good fight and justice is clearly on the ballot. And here’s the other piece that I’d like to point out. Donald Trump sold people out. You know, there’s a, there’s a nice word for that called betrayal. But the basic term is sold people out.

Watch above via ABC News.

