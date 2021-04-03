WATCH: Lindsey Graham’s Full Shooting Exhibition with AR-15 Emblazoned with ‘RANGE’

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham created an uproar with a 16-second video this week, but there was much more to show from Graham’s trip to the shooting range to fire off a borrowed AR-15.

Last week, Graham explained that he owns an AR-15 because in the case of a natural disaster, “gangs” will leave him alone.

And on Thursday, he attempted to spread the word about his skill by posting a video in which he fires 10 shots in 16 seconds at a shooting range, captioned with the false claim that “In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime because the crooks are going to get a gun!”

In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime, because the crooks are going to get a gun! Today at @PalmettoArmory I fired one of the weapons they are trying to ban. #2A pic.twitter.com/XI985BZ96F — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 1, 2021

Among Graham’s critics was Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland massacre, wrote “Today, @LindseyGrahamSC showed off with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers. Today, Lindsey will cost lives. Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use.”

Today, @LindseyGrahamSC showed off with the weapon used to kill my daughter and the weapon of choice for mass murderers. Today, Lindsey will cost lives. Lindsey, all future mass murderers are paying attention to you and you just showed them what to use. https://t.co/ZyeTIjqFyu — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 1, 2021

It turns out, though, that there’s a lot more to see of Graham’s trip to Columbia, South Carolina’s Palmetto State Armory shooting range than those 16 seconds. Graham put on a veritable clinic with his beloved AR-15, lovingly emblazoned with the nickname “RANGE,” and also stood and watched other dudes shoot, as in this gripping “Call of Duty: Let Me Stand Here Spectating” POV footage from WYFF.

The visit was streamed live by at least two local television stations — Fox Carolina and WYFF NBC 4 — who showed Graham’s full shooting exhibition from multiple angles. Following his time on the range, Graham held a photo op in the gun shop, where he told reporters that Democrats are “waging a war on gun ownership.”

Watch Graham’s shooting range visit above via local Fox and NBC affiliates.

