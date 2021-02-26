The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday evening on the long-awaited $1.9 trillion stimulus package aimed at providing Americans with economic relief.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or H.R. 1319, is expected to include, among other measures:

Direct $1,400 payments to individuals make less than $75,000 annually;

Funding to extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits through August;

Funding for a 15 percent increase in benefits for food stamp recipients through September;

$350 billion in aid to states, cities, and tribal governments;

$130 billion for K-12 schools;

$50 million in funding for Title X groups, such as the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association and Planned Parenthood;

$40 billion for higher education;

$50 billion for small business;

Miscellaneous pork spending, such as $100 million for San Francisco’s BART transit system.

The legislation is also expected to include a measure that would mandate a $15 minimum wage across the country by 2025, despite dim odds it will pass the Senate. That chamber’s parliamentarian ruled on Thursday evening that it would be procedurally improper to include the minimum wage measure in a proposal on the budget. At least two Senate Democrats, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WV), also said they would vote against the proposal.

The package will proceed to the Senate after Friday’s passage in the House. Lawmakers are expected to have a final product on President Joe Biden’s desk by March 14.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took a parting shot at the proposal in the hours leading up to Friday’s vote. “It takes care of Democrats’ political allies while it fails to deliver for American families,” McCarthy said. “We already know what is the best stimulus plan out there: It is to fully reopen our economy. To do that, we need our economy to go back to work, back to school and back to health.”

Watch the debate on the House floor above via Bloomberg.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]