White House press secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold the daily White House briefing with reporters at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The briefing comes the same day President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold his first full Cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House, and a day after he outlined his administration’s “American Jobs Act.” The $2 trillion package, which would need to pass Congress, is focused on jobs, infrastructure, and green energy.

“This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges,” Biden said in a Wednesday speech announcing the proposal. “It is a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we’ve done since we built the Interstate Highway System and the Space Race.”

Watch above via the White House.

