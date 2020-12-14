President-elect Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks in Wilmington, Delaware at 7:30 PM EST Monday evening following the completion of the Electoral College vote certification of the 2020 election results.

Excerpts of the speech released ahead of time, indicate Biden will focus on democracy having “prevailed.”

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the People voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact,” Biden plans to state, according to two excerpts of his speech, released by his presidential campaign. “And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

“As I said through this campaign, I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me, as I will for those who did,” Biden’s speech adds.

Excerpts from Biden’s prepared remarks tonight after the Electoral College wraps up voting // @axios https://t.co/FAqNjo1px8 pic.twitter.com/t0s7uKvGFH — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) December 14, 2020 Watch live above, via Global News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]