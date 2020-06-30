WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Takes Questions Following Speech on Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to discuss President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 30.

Biden plans to address, “Donald Trump’s failure to protect the American people, the need to address the growing pandemic, and how to safely and effectively re-open the economy.”

The Biden campaign sent Mediaite excerpts of Biden’s prepared remarks:

Today, I am releasing a plan with the steps Donald Trump should undertake immediately. It builds on the roadmap I released back in March that would have saved lives if it had been adopted. It is a plan to save lives in the months ahead. Once again — I encourage him to adopt this plan in its entirety. This is too important for politics. It’s not about you, Mr. President — it’s about the health and well-being of the American public. The American people didn’t make enormous sacrifices over the past four months so you could waste your time with late night rantings and tweets. They didn’t make these sacrifices so you could ignore the science and turn responsible steps like wearing a mask into a political statement. And they certainly didn’t do it so you could wash your hands and walk away. Maybe there are times this nation needs a cheerleader. Now isn’t one of them. We need a president.

