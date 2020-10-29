<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak to supporters on Thursday afternoon in Tampa, Florida, before heading to an evening rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Polls show Trump virtually tied with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in both states. Surveys in North Carolina have suggested voters in that state leaning in a slightly more favorable direction for Democrats than voters in Florida. Trump won both states in 2016, and very likely must win at least Florida in order to win reelection.

Biden will spend the day campaigning exclusively in the state, with a rally in South Florida’s Broward County at 1:30 p.m. Eastern and in Tampa at 6:30 pm. It will be the fourth time Biden has visited Florida since the end of August, more than he has visited any other state in the nation, with the exception of Pennsylvania. Former President Barack Obama visited Tampa to campaign on Tuesday.

Trump’s rally in Tampa is set to kick off at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. His rally in Fayetteville will begin at 6:30

UPDATE: Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh announced on Twitter the rally in Fayetteville would be postponed, writing, “Because of a wind advisory issued with gusts reaching 50 miles per hour and other weather conditions, the outdoor Fayetteville, NC rally has been postponed until Monday.”

