WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

By Mediaite StaffMar 22nd, 2020, 4:28 pm

The Trump administration is holding another coronavirus task force briefing this afternoon.

This press conference comes as positive cases of coronavirus continue to increase in the U.S. and around the world. In the past week, a few members of Congress — now including Senator Rand Paul — have tested positive.

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning he’s “working very well” with governors, a little over an hour before he lashed out at some governors on Twitter after the governor of Illinois criticized the federal government for not doing more:

You can watch live above, via the White House.

