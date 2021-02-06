WATCH: Mike Lindell Has Sudden ‘Epiphany’ And Says He Will Sue Dominion And Smartmatic

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pledged on Saturday to take legal action against voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic if they don’t agree to meet with him about his Absolute Proof documentary and voting machine conspiracy theories.

“I just decided, I got an epiphany, if Dominion doesn’t agree to meet, I am going to spend all day today finding out how I can sue them and I will go after them,” Lindell said, on Steve Bannon’s podcast. “We got to get the truth out. And when I go after people in a lawsuit, it’s not for money, I don’t care about the money, it’s to bring out the truth.”

Lindell, when pressed by Bannon, further committed to taking Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic to court.

“I will go after them, if there is a way to do it, I will do that for the American people,” the pillow magnate replied. “The truth needs to come out. So if the truth does not come out, here, and they keep suppressing it, what other recourse do I have, then I have to bring them to court, and Smartmatic, bring them all to court.”

“Because you got to have discovery then, and I already got what they are not trying to show you,” Lindell stated. “So absolutely, Steve.”

Later in the segment, Lindell added that he would sue Dominion for defamation.

“Defamation, I guess that would be the number one on the lawsuit I have against Dominion,” he stated.

Lindell has been outspoken about wanting Dominion to sue him after being served a cease-and-desist letter by the company which warned of “imminent” legal action. One of Dominion’s attorneys has already said that he viewed OAN’s decision to air Lindell’s film, Absolute Proof, which accused them of election fraud, as an example of “textbook actual malice.”

Watch above, via War Room Pandemic podcast.

