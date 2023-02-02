WATCH: Morning Joe Crew Cracks Up While Gleefully Replaying De Blasio Groundhog Snuff Film

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his Morning Joe crew were less-than-solemn in their remembrance of Forecasting Groundhog and alleged Bill de Blasio dropping victim Staten Island Charlotte, New York’s ill-fated counterpart of Punxsutawney Phil.

It has been almost ten years since Charlotte met her death — part of a rotation of groundhogs under the Staten Island Chuck brand name — after performing her duty one final time, but the forest has not forgotten, and neither have the co-hosts and panel of pundits and paid contributors on Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

While breaking the news that Punxsutawney Phil has predicted another six weeks of winter, the gang tripped down memory lane to past Groundhog Day tragedies like that time then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg was bitten by a Chuck and poor Charlotte. They replayed her leap from freakishly tall de Blasio’s comically large falconer’s-gloved hands, after which she passed away following a weeklong interval.

As they replayed that day’s horrors over and over, Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and the others cracked wise and provided play-by-play for a couple of solid minutes:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Frazier is down! Frazier is down! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: He killed it! UNIDENTIFIED: Did he kill… MIKA BRZEZINSKI: He killed it. It died! ELISE JORDAN: I can’t believe, though, with all of the incredible veterinary resources and hospitals in New York City, they couldn’t save this groundhog. MIKA BRZEZINSKI: When the mayor of the Big Apple slams the groundhog down on the ground…

Curiously, one of those panelists was Jonathan Lemire, who as a young cub reporter in 2014 filed this report for the Associated Press, in which CSI: Groundhog appears to have cleared de Blasio in Charlotte’s death:

(Zoo spokesman Brian) Morris said the animal was given a thorough medical examination in the hours after the incident, and the check-up “revealed no evidence of trauma or pain.” The groundhog then participated in several events over the next week with no obvious ill effects from the fall. But on the morning of Feb. 9, the animal was found dead in its exhibit. A necropsy performed by the zoo veterinarian indicated that the animal died of internal injuries. “We don’t know how the animal suffered the injuries but we don’t think it was from the fall,” Morris said. “We believe it happened sometime the night before she was found dead.”

But Lemire spoke not a word of this nine years later.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

