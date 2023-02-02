Nikki Haley’s Fmr. Aide Trashes Her on Tucker Carlson’s Show: ‘She Just Walks Away When Times Get Tough’

One night after reports that she’s about to announce a run for president, Tucker Carlson invited a former leading aide of ex-Governor Nikki Haley to trash his one-time boss.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Evans — who served as the political director for Haley’s 2010 campaign — ripped the former South Carolina governor’s position on former President Donald Trump.

“A lot of people are asking, ‘What’s up with all these political inconsistencies that we’ve seen out of her lately?'” Evans said. “And one of those is with her support for the former president. I mean, she’s been so inconsistent on that and flip-flopped on that so often that people are starting to confuse her with Mitt Romney at this point.”

Evans accused Haley of being a quitter — given that she resigned as governor in 2016, then stepped down from her post as U.N. ambassador after less than two years in 2018.

“She likes to tell people she’s never lost an election,” Evans said. “Well, on the ballot, that may be true. But Tucker, she’s also never finished a job. Whether it was her time as governor, her time at the U.N., or her time at Boeing [where she served on the board, she’s got a demonstrated pattern of behavior that she just walks away when times get tough.”

The former Haley aide predicted she will drop out of the presidential race before the South Carolina primary.

“It’s gonna be a long road ahead for Nikki,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

