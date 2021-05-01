WATCH: MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Absolutely TORCHES Sen. Tim Scott — ‘Token’ and ‘Clown’ — for Remarks on Racism After Biden Speech

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross let loose on Senator Tim Scott over his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress.

On Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s speech, and drew heavy criticism from opponents over some of the claims he made.

And on Twitter, a play on the “Uncle Tom” slur began to trend around Scott’s declaration that “America is not a racist country,” although during the speech that Sen. Scott was rebutting when he said “America is not a racist country,” President Biden did not say America is a racist country.

On Saturday morning’s edition of The Cross Connection, Ms. Cross placed herself firmly in the camp of Scott’s critics with a blistering commentary that was centered around the nationwide Republican effort to pass restrictive voting laws:

Michael Harriot: Can anyone name a political social or economic institution in America where widespread disparities and discrimination does not exist? Don’t worry, I’ll wait.

Tiffany Cross: Such a great question from my friend, The Root’s Michael Harriot. And I actually have an answer: The hollow institution that resides inside Republican Senator Tim Scott’s head. No racism there. And apparently no sense either.

This week, the sole Black Republican in the Senate sounded a stone fool when he said this: “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.”

Okay let’s be clear. Tim Scott does not represent any constituency other than the small number of sleepy slow-witted sufferers of Stockholm Syndrome who get elevated to prominence for repeating a false narrative about this country that makes conservative white people feel comfortable.

Because when you speak uncomfortable truths, like Nikole Hannah Jones, the party that Scott claims is not racist gets big mad and tries to silence you. Just this week, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to stop teaching the 1619 Project in schools because it would “reorient the view of American history.”

Lucky for McConnell, he has his own tap dancer to try and reorient the view of America for him.

There were so many contradictions in the senator’s speech that it was clear not even Scott believed the words he was speaking. I could go into great detail refuting each of his asinine points, but he did that for me.

And moreover, a lesson I’ve learned: Don’t argue with people Harriet Tubman would have left behind.

And sure, Tim Scott has spoken out about his encounters with law enforcement and he co-sponsored the anti-lynching bill in the Senate, but there are two sides to every token.

So thirsty for white approval, this dude actually stood on the national stage to defend the voter suppression law in Georgia even though, as of last month, 361 bills were being introduced in 47 states to keep people who look like him out of the ballot box.

The ability to shame the ancestors and appease the oppressors in one speech, that’s extreme. Though not quite like the domestic violent extremism that the Department of Homeland security is investigating within its own ranks, mind you. But please senator, say more about how unracist the country is while you trot out that tired line about going from cotton to Congress to clown.

Perhaps this was merely Senator Scott’s audition to be Sam Jackson’s understudy in the film Django, because as a descendant of the enslaved, and damn near a daily survivor of institutional racism, I can assure you the question “Is America a racist country?” is one that has been asked and answered many times over.

Yet we still love America, not for what it was, but for what it could be.

On this one, you’re not only in the wrong side of the aisle, Senator Scott, but you’re embarrassingly on the wrong side of history as well.