‘Uncle Tim’ Trends as Black Viewers Slam Tim Scott’s Biden Rebuttal and Conservatives Call Them ‘The Real Racists’

By Tommy ChristopherApr 29th, 2021, 8:31 am

“Uncle Tim” became a top trending topic when critics used the derogatory term to slam Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address before Congress, and conservatives expressed outrage.

On Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s speech, and drew heavy criticism from opponents over some of the claims he made.

And on Twitter, a play on the “Uncle Tom” slur began to trend around Scott’s declaration that “America is not a racist country,” which was coupled with the revelation that he regularly endures racial slurs from people he described as “progressives.”

Among verified users, the term was mainly deployed by Black critics of Scott’s speech, and by conservatives who accused such critics of being the “real racists.”

