‘Uncle Tim’ Trends as Black Viewers Slam Tim Scott’s Biden Rebuttal and Conservatives Call Them ‘The Real Racists’

“Uncle Tim” became a top trending topic when critics used the derogatory term to slam Senator Tim Scott’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address before Congress, and conservatives expressed outrage.

On Wednesday night, the South Carolina senator delivered the GOP response to President Biden’s speech, and drew heavy criticism from opponents over some of the claims he made.

And on Twitter, a play on the “Uncle Tom” slur began to trend around Scott’s declaration that “America is not a racist country,” which was coupled with the revelation that he regularly endures racial slurs from people he described as “progressives.”

Among verified users, the term was mainly deployed by Black critics of Scott’s speech, and by conservatives who accused such critics of being the “real racists.”

Copy that. I get it. I’ll say it though. He’s a self-hating, piece of GOP shit, MAGA balls slurping, bitch-ass, Uncle Tim! pic.twitter.com/Lr5qDUqWbE — Corey🤬Reynolds (@coreyreynoldsLA) April 28, 2021

We aren’t saying Uncle Tom, we’re saying Uncle Tim. But if the shoe fits… — just binta. (@batnib) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott gets called Uncle Tom by progressives. But he’s an Uncle Tim. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 29, 2021

Ok, Uncle Tim. — Markus Batchelor (@MarkusforDC) April 29, 2021

In my defense I actually said “Uncle TIM.” And he was talking about his nephews! — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) April 29, 2021

cc: @SenatorTimScott See black Americans you just aren’t working hard enough in this great country. Stop blaming the racism (which is woven into the fabric of this nation your ancestors built) for why you aren’t successful like good ol’ Uncle Tim! https://t.co/HY3BdA9Fun — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2021

While saying this, UNCLE Tim Scott said America is not a racist society. https://t.co/4JSqgiH0Sx — Mr. Vegas (@MrVegasMusic) April 29, 2021

Nice speech, Uncle Tim. — Bettye LaVette (@BettyeLaVette) April 29, 2021

The fact “Uncle Tim” is trending shows exactly who the real racists are… — Bradley Laborman (@BradmanTV) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim.

More blatant racism from the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/YYBkCn3ror — ahl (@AustinHL1) April 29, 2021

Sen. @votetimscott is an honorable man. He’s fought for Black Americans his entire life. HBCU funding, Criminal Justice & Police Reform, School Choice & Opportunity Zones. Bigotry should always be denounced. Biden & Democrats should denounce the disgusting use of “Uncle Tim”! pic.twitter.com/Lw01wgLYxX — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) April 29, 2021

Twitter would never let a pejorative trend against a Democrat, but has no problem with “Uncle Tim” and “Lady G” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 29, 2021

I’d totally be unsurprised to learn that Stephen Miller wrote that bullshit speech for Uncle Tim. That would make more sense. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

Not Uncle Tim trending. I cannot. — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) April 29, 2021

How can calling Tim Scott “Uncle Tim” be racist when he just told everyone this isn’t a racist country? 🙂🇺🇸 — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) April 29, 2021

A major strategy of racists, is to incentivize one of it’s Black victims to act as the crash test dummy for white supremacy. When Uncle Tim Scott says America is not a racist country, he is fully aware he is speaking in bad faith. The purpose is to protect white supremacists pic.twitter.com/Wk8OVF2Nl1 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim lost me when he said Biden was dividing us after he had sat quietly while Tang destroyed this country for four years. #BoyBye https://t.co/yXd8JV0LC3 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim is delusional ASF 🤦🏾‍♂️ — THE LOVE KING (@Raheem_DeVaughn) April 29, 2021

Who are you gonna believe? Your own eyes or Uncle Tim? https://t.co/6qasU8k8Zn — Kim (@kim) April 29, 2021

Uncle Tim Scott has perfected the art of sycophantic bootlicking. He’s a master step n fetch it artist and cunning white supremacy apologist, who demonstrated his buck dancing skills in front of the entire world. “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country” – @TimScottSC pic.twitter.com/C7fgye7tcU — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 29, 2021

Racist Twitter had “Uncle Tim” trending last night in reference to our man Tim Scott. Y’all know Twitter only let’s trend what they want. So they are complicit in RACISM. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 29, 2021

White conservatives are whining about people calling Tim Scott ‘Uncle Tim’ for saying “America is not a racist country.” They’re calling it racist……in America….the ‘not racist country.’ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 29, 2021

What makes Tim Scott an Uncle Tim? He has siblings and they have kids. Duh. Also he was on TV denying that America is racist thus aiding and abetting white supremacy. — Young Daddy (@Toure) April 29, 2021

