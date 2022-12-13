WATCH: NYPD Evidence Center Erupts In Flames, Partially Collapses with ‘Combustible’ Material Inside

Large amounts of smoke could be seen around the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday after a fire broke out at an NYPD evidence center in the neighborhood.

Footage and images captured of the fire were quickly posted to social media.

Massive fire at the NYPD’s evidence facility in Red Hook https://t.co/n49FYcYOWk pic.twitter.com/gHNznQq5Xo — myles miller (@MylesMill) December 13, 2022

Massive fire in Brooklyn Location is an NYPD Evidence control and Warehouse Compund. Fire is at 2-Alarm now and is difficult to get under control due to heavy clutter in the warehouse. pic.twitter.com/jRFpktFPrM — baruch brog (@BaruchBrog) December 13, 2022

The Police Department’s Erie Basin Auto Pound burned for several hours and the Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire around 10:30 a.m. The FDNY posted from the scene, showing more of the massive smoke coming from the building and the fire itself being fought.

FDNY members are currently operating at a 3-alarm fire at 700 Columbia Street in Brooklyn. FDNY operations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/IKXCXShG6v — FDNY (@FDNY) December 13, 2022

#FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens provides an update from the scene of a 3-alarm fire at 700 Columbia Street in #Brooklyn. Read more: https://t.co/bfssnco8a1 pic.twitter.com/3PH9S0HZrT — FDNY (@FDNY) December 13, 2022

The NYPD and FDNY provided updates on the fire on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials cited “combustible materials” being inside the warehouse and mentioned the building has a not so “sturdy” foundation. More than 100 firefighters responded to the massive blaze, along with multiple helicopters, and dozens of fire units.

NYPD Chief John Hodgens elaborated on the “combustible materials” when speaking to the press, revealing there were e-bikes, motor vehicles, and biological evidence. He confirmed evidence from past cases was affected, but said nothing specific can be known until the fire is completely put out.

Watch as NYPD & FDNY executives provide an update on 3-alarm fire at 700 Columbia Street in Brooklyn. https://t.co/IAkk7nggnc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2022

Hodgens said it’s an “active investigation,” but did reveal authorities know so far the fire did not start at the ground level. The officer said contractors were inside the warehouse and noticed the fire. Officials also said a portion of the evidence center collapsed. Multiple injuries were reported, but all of them were described as minor.

The evidence warehouse was primarily used for motor vehicles and evidence that for one reason or another could not be stored in multiple other facilities the department uses.

