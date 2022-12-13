WATCH: NYPD Evidence Center Erupts In Flames, Partially Collapses with ‘Combustible’ Material Inside
Large amounts of smoke could be seen around the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn on Tuesday after a fire broke out at an NYPD evidence center in the neighborhood.
Footage and images captured of the fire were quickly posted to social media.
The Police Department’s Erie Basin Auto Pound burned for several hours and the Fire Department responded to the three-alarm fire around 10:30 a.m. The FDNY posted from the scene, showing more of the massive smoke coming from the building and the fire itself being fought.
The NYPD and FDNY provided updates on the fire on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials cited “combustible materials” being inside the warehouse and mentioned the building has a not so “sturdy” foundation. More than 100 firefighters responded to the massive blaze, along with multiple helicopters, and dozens of fire units.
NYPD Chief John Hodgens elaborated on the “combustible materials” when speaking to the press, revealing there were e-bikes, motor vehicles, and biological evidence. He confirmed evidence from past cases was affected, but said nothing specific can be known until the fire is completely put out.
Hodgens said it’s an “active investigation,” but did reveal authorities know so far the fire did not start at the ground level. The officer said contractors were inside the warehouse and noticed the fire. Officials also said a portion of the evidence center collapsed. Multiple injuries were reported, but all of them were described as minor.
The evidence warehouse was primarily used for motor vehicles and evidence that for one reason or another could not be stored in multiple other facilities the department uses.
