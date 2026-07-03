‘America Is Less Safe Today’: Ex-Prosecutor Sounds the Alarm Over Trump Admin National Security Purge

A former federal prosecutor and MS NOW legal analyst slammed Acting National Intelligence Director Bill Pulte‘s purge of national security officials on Friday, proclaiming, “America is less safe today” because of the move.

Speaking on MS NOW’s MS NOW Reports, Barbara McQuade, who served as US Attorney in Michigan’s Eastern District from 2010 to 2017, sounded the alarm over what many critics saw as a partisan move by Pulte.

MS NOW White House reporter Vaughn Hillyard was first to report the firings, which were widely expected.

Pulte has no military or national security experience, and President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint him as a replacement for outgoing director Tulsi Gabbard has gotten wide criticism.

McQuade was blunt in her assessment of Pulte’s purge:

I think it’s incredibly dangerous, and I think it is a reflection of how partisan politics has infected our government. You know, there’s no deep state. I worked as a national security prosecutor. I worked with some of these intelligence agencies. They are there to provide their independent, objective, nonpartisan analysis of what they are seeing from raw intelligence to leaders. They don’t care who is in the White House. What they care about is protecting the safety of the United States by sharing this information. And so what we see is bill Pulte, with no background in intelligence, come in. He did not study the situation. If he had been there for months, did an assessment and concluded that there were individuals who were improperly working there or who were just two too many, whatever the too much, you know, top down bureaucracy, that would be one thing. But he shows up and immediately fires people. And we heard Donald Trump say this, that he would be unshackled to do exactly that. It seems to be that’s what his mandate is. I submit that America is less safe today than we were yesterday.

Watch above via MS Now.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!