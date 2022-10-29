WATCH: Rally Crowd Cracks Up As Biden Roasts ‘That Other Fella’ Trump — Mocks Oz For ‘Local Political Leaders’ Abortion Remark

President Joe Biden got laughs from a Democratic crowd by mocking “that other fella” former President Donald Trump and roasting Dr. Mehmet Oz over a widely-derided comment on abortion rights.

The president spoke at a Pennsylvania Democratic Party Reception at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia Friday night to a very responsive crowd that especially liked Biden’s chunk mocking Trump over a running joke from the prior administration, and boasting about his own legislative accomplishment:

And here’s another thing. Remember last time around, with that other fella, we kept hearing about Infrastructure Week? (Laughter.) We heard about Infrastructure Week for four years. (Laughter and applause.) And, by the way, it never got done. In fact, it became a punchline. On my watch, with the help of Kamala and folks in this room, we turned it into Infrastructure Decade — a houdline [headline]. (Applause.) We passed the infrastructure bill. We created a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s roads, highways, bridges, railroads, ports, airports, water systems, high-speed Internet. And, by the way, have you been to the Philadelphia airport lately? Twenty-four million bucks to improve the main terminal — (applause) — just a few miles from here. And I was just out in Pittsburgh, the City of Bridges — 45 million bucks. The bridge that collapsed is about to be reopened — (applause) — because of the infrastructure bill.

Biden got an even bigger laugh from the crowd when he mocked Dr. Oz for saying that patient, doctor, and “local political leaders” should decide what happens in a pregnancy — making the sign of the cross as he roasted Oz — and earned applause by repeating his promise to veto any nationwide abortion ban of republicans take over Congress:

Republicans in Congress have already introduced legislation to ban — a national ban on the right to choose. Josh’s opponent — Josh’s oppoment [sic] — opponent believes there should be no exceptions, even for rape or incest. None.

And this is — this is over the top, guys. And as we’ve all heard and saw on Tuesday night, Dr. Oz — as my mother would say, God bless him — (laughter) — thinks the right to choose should be between, as the Vice President pointed out, a man — excuse me — a woman, her doctor, and, quote, “local political leaders.” AUDIENCE: Booo — THE PRESIDENT: (Makes the sign of the cross.) (Laughter and applause.) No, but I mean — I mean, thi- — I mean, it — ugh. (Laughter.) You heard it right: “local political leaders.” Look, the bottom line is this: If Republicans gain control of Con- — in Congress and pass the nationwide ban on abortion, I will veto it. (Applause.)

Watch above via C-SPAN.

