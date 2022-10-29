Gutfeld Tears Into ‘Media Fluffers’ Spinning Fetterman Debate Performance to Make Him ‘The Rosa Parks of Lumpy White Men’

John Fetterman got a “pass” from the media on his “bomb” of a debate performance, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said on Friday night, dubbing the Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate the “Rosa Parks of lumpy White men trying who hide their condition” from voters.

Fetterman debated his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz this week in a debate that required closed captioning as Fetterman continues to recover from a stroke. Fetterman’s health has led to worries among critics who fear he may not be up to the job, though others have praised the Democrat for continuing his campaign.

“A desperate media is trying to turn him into a hero for the disability movement,” Gutfeld said.

The Gutfeld! host stopped his monologue to note one sole groan from the audience.

“That just made one audience member sick to her stomach,” he said to laughter.

Gutfeld doubled down on his criticism of Fetterman’s fawning media, showing positive headlines about Fetterman’s performance from outlets like The Guardian — which referred to a “lens of empathy” from disability advocates — and ABC News — which touted advocates cheering Fetterman for highlighting “ableism in politics.”

“Yes, he’s now the Rosa Parks of lumpy white men who hide their condition to fool voters into thinking he was fine. A slew of positive spin headlines paint a rosy picture of Fetterman’s heroism and bravery when all he did was bark out confusing half-sentences,” Gutfeld said.

“Because when all else fails, use identity politics,” he summarized.

The comedic host specifically honed in on MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who faced plenty of mockery after comparing Fetterman to Winston Churchill and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“He was painful to watch,” Gutfeld said after playing a clip of O’Donnell praising Fetterman.

He did, however, agree there is a major similarity between the two long-dead leaders and Fetterman.

“But he has a point,” Gutfeld said. “I mean, Fetterman does have something in common with Churchill and FDR. None have made a coherent statement in a long, long time.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com