President Joe Biden took a veiled shot at President Donald Trump as he took a victory lap over the passage of his bipartisan infrastructure bill and the advancement of his Build Back Better plan.

Less than 12 hours after House Democrats passed the bipartisan measure and approved a rule to allow a vote on the larger plan within the next two weeks, the president took to the State Dining Room of the White House to extoll the accomplishment.

And as he strode to the microphone, the president invoked a running Trump-era joke when he opened by saying “Finally! Infrastructure week! I’m so happy to say that! Infrastructure week!”

During the Trump administration, “infrastructure week” became a running media joke for the chaotic distractions that invariably derailed attempts to make progress on governing issues like our nation’s infrastructure.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to suggest that we took a monumental step forward as a nation,” Biden continued. “We learned that our economy created 5.6 million jobs since we took office on January 20th. Recent unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, two full years earlier than the vast majority of economists projected that would happen. And we’ve just we’re just getting started.”

He went on to extoll the virtues of the bills, and took questions from reporters.

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate, and will become law as soon as Biden signs it — which he says will occur after the Build Back Better bill is also passed and readied for his signature.

