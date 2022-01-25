A zany Jan. 6 conspiracy theory promoted by some members of Congress made its way into a White House briefing when Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to categorically respond to it.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, veteran Dallas Morning News White House Correspondent Todd Gillman apparently tried to put to rest a conspiracy theory that alleges the FBI helped provoke the Capitol insurrection — a theory that counts members of Congress among its adherents.

“Some members of Congress have been promoting this theory that the FBI had at least one provocateur in the January 6 mob,” Gillman said, and asked “Can the White House say unequivocally that there were no federal agents who provoked illegal attacks?”

Psaki replied that “FBI Director Wray has already said that the FBI had no evidence of this baseless conspiracy, and he would certainly know.”

The conspiracy theory revolves around a viral video featuring a rally attendee named Ray Epps, whose behavior caused Trump supporters to accuse him of being a “fed.”

But Epps has cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee, and told the committee that “he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan 5th or 6th or at any other time, & that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.”

Gillman also noted that “over the last week, we’ve seen a number of House Republicans announcing billions of dollars worth of infrastructure projects in their districts. These are Republicans who voted against that bill.”

“What has the White House got to say about that?” Gillman asked a smirking Psaki.

“We welcome their support for the president’s agenda, an agenda that was supported by some Republicans, not the majority. And hopefully, they’ll take the right vote to support their communities and jobs, job creation in the future. It will make them think twice,” Psaki said.

Watch above via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com