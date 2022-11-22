WATCH: Reporter Asks VP Kamala Harris Point-Blank If ‘You And President Biden On The Ticket Will Beat Trump?’

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked point blank whether she and President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket can beat former President Donald Trump in 2024.

VP Harris spoke to reporters after a speech aboard the Philippine Coast Guard ship Teresa Magbanua, during which she was asked about Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s run for speaker of the House and Trump’s run for president.

On the latter count, she expressed confidence in the accomplishments she and the president have made, but declined an invitation to speak further about Trump:

Q Madam Vice President, would you support the new House Speaker — U.S. House Speaker visiting Taiwan?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Oh, I’m not going to speak to that. I think that — first of all, I don’t think that we have actually made a decision yet about who is the House Speaker? Or did that happen while I’ve been here?

Q It did not yet happen.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Okay.

Q Madam Vice President, a little (inaudible). The former President Trump, while we were about to come here, announced that he would be running again for the presidency. I wonder if you have a response to that announcement and whether or not you and President Biden on the ticket will beat him.

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, as the President said, he intends to run. And if he does, I will be running with him. And I have no doubt about the strength of the work that we have done over these past two years.

We have delivered unprecedented relief for the American people through the height of the pandemic.

We have passed an infrastructure law that many have talked about, but we actually did it.

We just recently, with the Inflation Reduction Act, did a number of things, including bringing down the cost of healthcare — not to mention $370 billion in the climate crisis, which is one of the reasons that I’m here in the Philippines, because the climate crisis is an issue that requires leadership around the globe and, in particular, I would say, America’s leadership.

Q But do you think a President Trump — former President Trump candidacy is good for the country, good for America?

THE VICE PRESIDENT: I am thinking about, right now, what we need to do in the Indo-Pacific. Thank you for the question.