In what may become a broader metaphor, security personnel at former President Donald Trump’s campaign launch prevented a crowd of people from leaving what ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl called a “low-energy” speech.

On Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what may have been the first presidential campaign announcement to take place at the site of an FBI raid, delivering what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

One description was repeated over and over: the repurposed Trump insult “low energy,” which was how Karl described the speech as he reported on the crowd of people who tried to leave, but were prevented from doing so:

The energy in this ballroom for presidential announcement, to borrow a phrase Trump might use, incredibly low energy. I actually saw people trying to leave and people leaving early even before he was done. He’s still speaking now. And then they, I think, perhaps a little concerned that the hall, the hall would empty out too much. They actually started preventing people from leaving. So now they’re no longer allowing people to leave.

Olivia Rubin of ABC News Investigations also posted video of the would-be escapees:

A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022

Time will tell if reluctant Republicans become a captive audience for Trump and his throngs of die-hards, as some analysts worry.

The speech has gotten almost universally poor reviews, and in another telling moment, former First Daughter Ivanka Trump did not attend the speech, and in an interview published minutes into the announcement, told Fox News “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

She added “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our Administration’s accomplishments.”

Watch above via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com