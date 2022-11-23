WATCH: Reporters Bust Out Laughing At WH Briefing Over Fauci’s Crack About Contradicting Trump Misinformation

Reporters busted out laughing when retiring infectious disease honcho Dr. Anthony Fauci made a crack about contradicting misinformation from then-President Donald Trump at Covid briefings.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Dr. Fauci joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for his final appearance as the government’s chief infectious disease expert, where he was asked what lessons he’d learned about maintaining public trust during the pandemic, which could then be applied to a future emergency.

Fauci described being careful with his language, and stressed the importance of conveying the variability inherent in a “dynamic” situation like an unfolding pandemic.

Another reporter pointed out the problem of “dubious advice, some questionable medical advice coming out of non-doctors at this podium,” and Fauci drew laughs with an allusion to the strife and death threats he incurred for contradicting Trump:

Q But, Dr. Fauci, just — I’m sorry to contradict you, but there — there was some dubious advice coming out of the White House. DR. FAUCI: Excuse me? Q There was some dubious advice, some questionable medical advice coming out of non-doctors — DR. FAUCI: Right. Q — at this podium. How do you think that affected the progress of this pandemic and (inaudible)? DR. FAUCI: Well, you remember, if you were around, that at this podium I contradicted those, which set off a whole series of things in my life. (Laughter.) But, you know — yeah, I mean, we have to continue — and we were just talking about this a little while ago — the way you counter misinformation and disinformation is that — to do whatever you can as often as you can to provide correct information. The people who have correct information, who take science seriously, who don’t have strange, way-out theories about things but who base what they say on evidence and data need to speak up more, because the other side that just keeps putting out misinformation and disinformation seems to be tireless in that effort. And it’s going to be very difficult.

