WATCH: Reporters Laugh as Psaki Declares Covid Vaccines Protect Against ‘Severe Death’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki drew laughs from the briefing room when she declared that Covid vaccines can help prevent “severe death” — obviously one of the worst types of death.

Ms. Psaki briefing with reporters on Wednesday, during which Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent Covid diagnosis and treatment was a prevalent topic.

Huffington Post Senior White House Correspondent S.V. Dáte took a slightly different angle by asking about anti-vaxxers who come out of the woodwork when high-profile infections of vaccinated people are reported. That’s when Psaki delivered the good news about “severe death,” and noted her description was “a little intense”:

MR. DÁTE: Yesterday, after the Vice President announced that she tested positive, the usual people on the Internet and elsewhere who don’t like vaccines, who don’t think COVID (inaudible), immediately started with the, “Well, she would have been fine even if she hadn’t gotten the vaccine.” It seems like every time there’s a high-profile announcement that someone has gotten COVID — be it a member of Congress, AG Garland, people at the Gridiron dinner — people take it as proof that vaccines don’t work. So, what about the White House’s messaging could be better on that, given that 234,000 Americans died? MS. PSAKI: Yeah. Well, first, I would say the truth, is — which is, I think, why you’re asking me this question — is quite the contrary. I mean, the Vice President is continuing to carry out her duties, as the Vice President of the United States, from home, engaging in meetings, policy discussions — I’m sure you’ll see her in some capacity publicly from home as well — because she is double boosted and she has taken the steps to protect herself, like we have continued to recommend other Americans do. So, I would note that while the vaccine — the reason to take the vaccine is, of course, because it can protect you from severe death — from death, from severe illness — “severe death,” that was a little intense how I said that — (laughter) — from death or severe illness, and it — by multitudes of numbers. And, you know, we’re going to continue — and if you are eligible for a booster as she was, as the President was, we recommend you get that for a second booster, because it can put you in a position where even if you get COVID, you’re able to still not — experience minimal symptoms or no symptoms, like the Vice President has been, and to continue to go about daily life the best you can while you’re quarantining.

