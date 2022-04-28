A conservative organization slammed Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) over newly-revealed audio that reveals his…mistruths about January 6th in a very prominent manner on the House minority leader’s home turf.

The Republican Accountability Project announced their launch of a billboard campaign across McCarthy’s congressional district, and they call him out over the newly-revealed, recorded comments he made after former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol

“We’ve heard the tapes, Kevin,” the billboards declare. “Stop lying about January 6th.”

Hey @GOPLeader, one of your constituents sent us this picture. If you see one yourself, tag us and we’ll retweet it. pic.twitter.com/fyCfq6nmlH — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) April 27, 2022

McCarthy has been facing significant media pressure and rumblings among conservatives after tapes came out of him blasting Trump and suggesting the former president should’ve resigned after January 6th. McCarthy was caught in a lie as he tried to deny the story, and subsequent tapes showed him ripping the incendiary conduct of his colleagues after the Capitol riot.

Even though McCarthy’s currently patching things up in the GOP’s congressional conference, the Republican Accountability Project posted a statement online to establish their intent to call out his deceit. They also include a Google Maps overview of where they set up the anti-McCarthy billboards around Bakersfield.

“We’re going to make sure he can’t simply brush off these revelations,” the organization said. “The billboards will run in six prominent locations in McCarthy’s district in California for two weeks.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com