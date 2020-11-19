President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani burst into laughter after a reporter asking a question told him she was from CNN.

During the Q&A portion of his press conference on Thursday, the reporter asked, “Sir, is it your goal here to pressure officials or lawmakers in battleground States to block or delay certifications so that the GOP can pick their own electors? Is that the end game here?”

“Our goal here is to go around the iron curtain of censorship,” replied Giuliani, before asking, “What publication are you with?”

After the reporter replied, “CNN,” Giuliani burst into laughter.

“It’s to go around the outrageous iron curtain of censorship and get facts to the American people that, if you were a fair and honest network, you would have been reporting for the last two weeks,” he then said. “These are facts. These are things that actually happened. These people really wrote these affidavits. These affidavits are really part of the public record.”

“You’re concealing them, you’re covering them up, and our role here is to do your job because you don’t do it,” Giuliani concluded.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]