WATCH: Russians Call for Putin to Launch Nuclear Strike on Washington in Stunning Protest March

A stunning clip of a protest march through the streets of Moscow showed Russians calling for Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike on Washington.

In the shocking clip posted to Twitter by Russia media monitor creator and Daily Beast columnist Julia Davis, one man was shown leading a group of dozens through the streets, and chanting to the sound of a beating drum.

“Strike the decision-making centers!” The man chanted, according to a translation from Davis.

“On Washington!” The marchers replied, per Davis.

Meanwhile in Russia: a rally, demanding for Moscow to strike Washington. They cite Putin's words: "We will go to heaven as martyrs and they will simply croak." pic.twitter.com/csQp3KYTTN — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) November 12, 2022

The lead marcher then said, “a flight task for the Sarmat missile,” an ICBM with a range of roughly 11,000 miles — which NATO refers to as “Satan II.”

“Sarmat, strike the enemy’s cities!” The lead marcher said.

“On Washington! On Washington!” The crowd chanted.

“U.S.A. is the enemy!” The man continued. “U.S.A. is the enemy! We will go to heaven as martyrs! They will simply croak!”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com