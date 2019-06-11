White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was repeatedly asked about a report that President Donald Trump instructed aides to lie about internal polling that showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in key states, and Sanders conspicuously failed to deny the story even a little bit.

“After being briefed on a devastating 17-state poll conducted by his campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, Mr. Trump told aides to deny that his internal polling showed him trailing Mr. Biden in many of the states he needs to win, even though he is also trailing in public polls from key states like Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania,” the reporting, from The New York Times‘ Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman, said.

The report also said that “when top-line details of the polling leaked, including numbers showing the president lagging in a cluster of critical Rust Belt states, Mr. Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well.”

On Tuesday morning, Sanders gaggled with reporters on the White House driveway for almost five minutes. During that time, CNN White House correspondent Joe Johns pressed Sanders on that New York Times report.

“Did the president tell his aides to deny that internal polling showed him trailing Joe Biden?” Johns asked.

“Look, I think the polling got it completely wrong in 2016, I don’t think it’s right now,” Sanders said, appearing to confirm at least the part of the story about those internal numbers.

“I’m not going to get into a lot of details, but we feel incredibly good about what the president has been able to accomplish in the first two years of his administration,” Sanders added, and rattled off a list of those purported accomplishments.

“The president’s got a great story to tell, and we feel very comfortable about where we are,” Sanders added.

“This is his internal polling,” Johns said.

“I’m sorry?” Sanders asked.

“That’s his internal polling,” Johns repeated.

“Again, I’m not worried about polling,” Sanders said, adding “I’m here at the White House, and I’ve got to be a little careful about what I answer, but the president has an incredible record, he’s had tremendous success, we feel very comfortable about where we are as administration.”

Watch the video above, via USA Today.

