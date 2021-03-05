WATCH: Senate Clerk Triumphantly Slams Down Last Page After Marathon Reading of Covid Bill Forced By Republican Ron Johnson

After a marathon reading of the Covid relief bill that was demanded by Republican Senator Ron Johnson, the clerk of the Senate triumphantly slammed down the final page — at 2:04 in the morning.

The House of Representatives passed the bill last Saturday — also at 2:04 in the morning — with no Republican votes, and with a Democratic majority in the Senate, Republicans essentially have only procedural quirks and the qualms of conservative Democrats on their side in opposing the measure.

Sen. Johnson used the former to force a complete reading of the entire 628-page bill, which Forbes’ Andrew Solender notes “began at 3:21 PM and ended at 2:04 AM, clocking in at 10 hours and 43 minutes.”

Solender also flagged a funny moment several minutes before the end, as the clerk reading the bill had settled into a somnambulant pace and delivery, only to “speed up his pace considerably after Sen. Chris Van Hollen walks into the chamber to motion to adjourn.”

While not quite the MicroMachines guy, the clerk finished strong and with perceptible verve, slamming down the final page as he concluded, and clicking off the microphone. As parliamentary mic drops go, you could do worse.

Watch above via C-Span.

